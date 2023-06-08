Two held on charge of raping paramedic student

June 08, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Girinagar police on Thursday arrested a 25-year-old delivery executive of an IT company and his friend, working in a private bank, on the charge of raping a 19-year-old paramedic student.

The survivor, who is pursuing her studies in Tumakuru, had come to meet her friend, identified as Purushotham, on Wednesday.

According to the police, Purushotham took the victim to his friend Kiran’s house in Girinagar where they had a party. After sometime when the girl raised an alarm, the neighbours rushed there. They thrashed both the accused and handed them over to the police. Based on the survivor’s complaint, Purushotham and Kiran were booked and remanded in judicial custody.

She told the police that she knew Purushotham for some time, and had come to take back her mobile phone, which he had taken from her on an earlier visit.