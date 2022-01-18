Karnataka

Two held in cheating case

The Anavatti police in Soraba taluk of Shivamogga district on Monday arrested two people on charges of cheating a resident of Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar after assuring them gold coins.

The arrested are K. Ramappa, 44, of Thimlapura in Anavatti, and Thimmappa, 65, of Bannur in Shikaraipur taluk.

Coins at low price

The accused had contacted the complainant over phone and assured them gold coins at low price. They asked the complainant to collect the coins at Anavatti after paying ₹5 lakh in cash. The complainant took them on January 4. Upon verifying the coins, he realised that he had been cheated. He filed a complaint with the police.

The police registered the case and arrested the accused.

The police have also recovered ₹4.22 lakh from the arrested, said a release issued by the police.


Printable version | Jan 18, 2022

