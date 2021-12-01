Two held in cattle theft case, raids in Shivamogga

Police seize goods vehicle, which was carrying four cows

Malur police in Tirthahalli taluk of Shivamogga district arrested two persons in connection with a case of alleged cattle theft, on November 30. Two youth had suffered serious injuries during their bid to stop the goods vehicle carrying the cattle.

The arrested persons are Naved, 29, of Tipu Nagar in Shivamogga and Sridhar, 49, of Heggaru village in Tirthahalli taluk. The police seized the goods vehicle, which was carrying four cows.

Malur police registered a case under the relevant sections of Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Ordinance 2020.

Kiran and Sharat, residents of Tirthahalli, had tried to stop the goods vehicle. They met with an accident near Bejjuvalli and suffered injuries, which forced them to abandon the pursuit. The siblings were rushed to a hospital in Tirthahalli before being shifted to Manipal for treatment.

Following the incident, Bajrang Dal activists urged the police to take action against the alleged cattle thieves. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra instructed the police to arrest the accused.

The Tirthahalli taluk unit of Bajrang Dal organised a protest against cattle theft on December 1.

Cases booked in Shivamogga

In Shivamogga, police seized over 19 cows from shops that sell beef, at four different places in the city, on November 30. The police swung into action following a case of alleged cattle theft in Tirthahalli in which two youths suffered injuries during an attempt to stop a goods vehicle carrying cattle.

Police visited the shops after gathering information about places where beef was sold.

Doddapete police booked a case against six persons under Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Ordinance 2020. Tunga Nagar police registered three separate cases, according to a statement issued by Shivamogga police.