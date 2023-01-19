ADVERTISEMENT

Two held for stealing radio units from mobile towers

January 19, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Kengeri police have arrested two people and recovered 14 remote radio unit boxes worth ₹11 lakh that they had allegedly stolen from mobile phone towers in and around the city .

The accused have been identified as Deepak Rao Pawar, 22, of Challaghatta in Kengeri, and John Pinto, 20, of Kumbalagod.

According to the police, the accused used to identify mobile phone towers in the area and steal the radio units. Due to this, many mobile towers were unable to transmit signals, causing huge technical issues to the service providers.

Based on one of the complaints, the police tracked down the accused and arrested them. The police recovered the units from their house.

