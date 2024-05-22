Two held for stealing 176 mobile phones

The Chandra Layout police have arrested a gang of five people and recovered 32 mobile phones worth ₹6.3 lakh from them.

Based on a mobile snatching case worth ₹1 lakh reported on April 24, the police tracked down the mobile phone through an app and arrested the gang.

A team of police traced the mobile location to KH road and pretending to be prospective clients went around mobile shops asking for accessories for the particular model before zeroing in on the ‘Mobi care shop’ owned by Rahman K.J., where they recovered the motherboard of the stolen phone. Based on his information, the police arrested Mohammed Farooq, 36, a resident of Peenya and a mobile and laptop mechanic by profession, who allegedly used to rob phones from the general public with his associate Syed Parvez, 25.

The duo used to move around the city on a scooter targeting people walking with phones and robbing them. Parvez used to work at a car accessories shop on SP Road. The duo targetted high-end phones and sold part by part to their contacts Rahman KJ, 35, Syed Zameer, 26, and Syed Hashim, 46, owners of a mobile phone accessories shop on KH road and SP road, the police said.

The Upparapet police on Tuesday arrested two people from Ananthpur in Andhra Pradesh and recovered 176 mobile phones worth ₹22.4 lakh which they had stolen from people in and around Majestic for the past few months.

Based on a series of mobile theft cases, a team of police kept an eye on the Kempegowda bus stand and pinned down Naganuri Kumar, 23, and Parashuram, 21.

The accused, along with their associates, used to come to the city and stay in a rented house in Bagalur and pick up mobile phones and valuables at the busy bus stand and railway station after diverting the victims’ attention. With their arrest, the Upparpet police said they had solved three mobile theft cases reported at the police station.

Theft from PG accomodation

In a similar incident, the KS Layout police nabbed a 29-year-old laptop thief and recovered 25 laptops which he had stolen from paying guest accommodations in and around the city. The accused Kumar, a native of Chittoor, used to stay on the footpath with his relatives who sell wares at traffic junctions.

The accused would move around paying guest accommodations and houses to identify rooms that were not locked and steal laptops and valuables. He would sell the stolen laptops in the grey markets in Chennai at throwaway prices and use the money for vices, said the police.

Based on a complaint that three laptops worth ₹2.3 lakh were stolen from a house rented out by college students near Dayanand Sagar College, the police tracked down the accused through CCTV camera footage and arrested him. Based on his confession, the police have recovered 25 laptops. The accused had a similar case in HSR layout and an non-bailable warrant has been issued against him, the police said.