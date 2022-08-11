Karnataka

Two held for stealing 11 bikes

Special Correspondent Bengaluru August 11, 2022 20:07 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 20:07 IST

The Yelahanka police on Thursday arrested two persons and recovered 11 bikes worth ₹ 6 lakh from them.

The accused, Mubarak Pasha, 20, from R.T. Nagar, and Mahesh, 27, from Yelahanka used to move around residential areas to identify two-wheelers parked outside houses and steal them by breaking the locks.

The accused would then sell the bikes at throwaway prices to their contacts without documents. Based on a complaint of bike theft, the police analysed CCTV footage to identify the accused and arrested them.

