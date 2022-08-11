Two held for stealing 11 bikes
The Yelahanka police on Thursday arrested two persons and recovered 11 bikes worth ₹ 6 lakh from them.
The accused, Mubarak Pasha, 20, from R.T. Nagar, and Mahesh, 27, from Yelahanka used to move around residential areas to identify two-wheelers parked outside houses and steal them by breaking the locks.
The accused would then sell the bikes at throwaway prices to their contacts without documents. Based on a complaint of bike theft, the police analysed CCTV footage to identify the accused and arrested them.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.