Two held for stabbing relative to death over property row

The Ramamurthy Nagar police have arrested two people who allegedly stabbed their relative to death over a property row on Saturday evening. The accused have been identified as Bharath and Manjunath who are nephew and brother-in-law of the deceased Babu Reddy, 54, respectively.

An initial probe revealed that Babu Reddy had a dispute with his elder brother and sister over an ancestral property. The siblings used to fight with Babu Reddy to claim their share. They had had many meetings to settle the dispute but Babu Reddy refused to their request for a share.

After a heated argument, the accused duo ganged up and stabbed Babu Reddy with the knife they had carried. The others rushed Babu Reddy to a hospital nearby where he was declared brought dead. The Ramamurthy Nagar police rushed to the spot and arrested the duo for further investigation.