GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two held for stabbing relative to death over property row

Published - August 04, 2024 08:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Ramamurthy Nagar police have arrested two people who allegedly stabbed their relative to death over a property row on Saturday evening. The accused have been identified as Bharath and Manjunath who are nephew and brother-in-law of the deceased Babu Reddy, 54, respectively.

An initial probe revealed that Babu Reddy had a dispute with his elder brother and sister over an ancestral property. The siblings used to fight with Babu Reddy to claim their share. They had had many meetings to settle the dispute but Babu Reddy refused to their request for a share.

After a heated argument, the accused duo ganged up and stabbed Babu Reddy with the knife they had carried. The others rushed Babu Reddy to a hospital nearby where he was declared brought dead. The Ramamurthy Nagar police rushed to the spot and arrested the duo for further investigation.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / crime / police / arrest / construction and property / murder

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.