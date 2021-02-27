Two held for robbery

Two people, who robbed a woman of valuables at Kalyan Nagar in Chikkamagaluru town on Saturday, were caught later with the intervention of the public and police.
The accused, wearing helmets, entered the house belonged to B.S. Chandre Gowda around 11 a.m. They caught hol dof Chandre Gowda's wife Sarojamma, who was alone at home, and seized valuables wielding a knife.
Even as they were filling up their bag with cash and gold jewellery, Sarojamma's son, who had gone out, came home. As she could not open the door even after he pressed the calling bell repeatedly, her son got suspicious and raised an alarm.
The accused tried to escape with the stolen valuables after opening the door, wielding weapons. The neighbours chased them and also threw stones at them. A fire tender which was on the way at the time also joined the efforts to nab the accused. The driver of the fire tender stopped his vehicle such that the duo could not escape on their two-wheeler. Video clips of these developments have gone viral. The duo ran away with ₹50,000 and 75 grams of gold jewellery.
Later the police also joined the efforts to nab them.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath