Two held for robbery

Two people, who robbed a woman of valuables at Kalyan Nagar in Chikkamagaluru town on Saturday, were caught later with the intervention of the public and police.

The accused, wearing helmets, entered the house belonged to B.S. Chandre Gowda around 11 a.m. They caught hol dof Chandre Gowda's wife Sarojamma, who was alone at home, and seized valuables wielding a knife.

Even as they were filling up their bag with cash and gold jewellery, Sarojamma's son, who had gone out, came home. As she could not open the door even after he pressed the calling bell repeatedly, her son got suspicious and raised an alarm.

The accused tried to escape with the stolen valuables after opening the door, wielding weapons. The neighbours chased them and also threw stones at them. A fire tender which was on the way at the time also joined the efforts to nab the accused. The driver of the fire tender stopped his vehicle such that the duo could not escape on their two-wheeler. Video clips of these developments have gone viral. The duo ran away with ₹50,000 and 75 grams of gold jewellery.

Later the police also joined the efforts to nab them.