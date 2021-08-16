Two held for possession of wildlife derivative

Mysuru

16 August 2021 19:18 IST

Two persons suspected of illegal trading in whale vomit (Ambergris) have been taken into custody by the Devaraja Police in the city.

The accused were identified as Samiullah of Rajivnagar and Raghavendra of Hinkal. According to the police the two were trying to lure potential customers in a tea stall stating that they were dealing with valuable products which costs crores in the market.

The police was tipped off about the duo following which it reached the spot and nabbed them. Two others who were suspected to be their accomplice fled the spot. The police seized a bag in possession of the accused and it transpired that it contained 2.2 kg of ambergris trading which is illegal as per the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

Advertising

Advertising

The case has now been transferred to the CID Forest Cell for further investigation.