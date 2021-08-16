Karnataka

Two held for possession of wildlife derivative

Two persons suspected of illegal trading in whale vomit (Ambergris) have been taken into custody by the Devaraja Police in the city.

The accused were identified as Samiullah of Rajivnagar and Raghavendra of Hinkal. According to the police the two were trying to lure potential customers in a tea stall stating that they were dealing with valuable products which costs crores in the market.

The police was tipped off about the duo following which it reached the spot and nabbed them. Two others who were suspected to be their accomplice fled the spot. The police seized a bag in possession of the accused and it transpired that it contained 2.2 kg of ambergris trading which is illegal as per the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

The case has now been transferred to the CID Forest Cell for further investigation.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 16, 2021 7:18:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/two-held-for-possession-of-wildlife-derivative/article35940380.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY