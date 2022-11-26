  1. EPaper
Two held for poaching

November 26, 2022 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Forest Department personnel at Nagarahole tiger reserve nabbed two persons who had poached a deer and were smuggling the meat near Metikuppe village bordering the forests on Saturday. Based on a tip-off the Forest Department personnel reached the spot and challenged a gang of five persons who were trying to smuggle out the dead deer but three managed to escape while two others were nabbed. The accused were identified as Abhishek and Nehru Nayak. A case has been registered and efforts are on to trace the absconding persons.

