Two held for murder of youth at T. Narsipur

July 10, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - MYSURU

Two persons have been arrested for the murder of a 30-year-old youth at T. Narsipur on Sunday night.

Venugopal Nayak, a Yuva Brigade volunteer, was allegedly hit with a bottle following differences between two groups of youth over Hanuma Jayanti procession at T. Narsipur on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar said a case had been taken up against six persons named in the complaint and that three teams had been formed to arrest the remaining persons.

During the Hanuma Jayanti celebrations in the town on Saturday, there were differences between two groups over allowing the motorcycle of the two accused into the temple premises and displaying a flex banner of late actor Puneet Rajkumar, the police said.

A day after the procession, the accused, who were upset with Nayak, asked him to come to a place in T. Narsipur town police station limits. When Nayak reached the place along with a few others, the accused allegedly hit him on his head with a bottle.

The others who had accompanied Nayak took him to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Ms. Latkar, who ruled out any communal angle to the incident, said the accused as well as the deceased and his group were residents of the same Srirampura street in T. Narispur town.

Protest

Meanwhile, tension prevailed at the mortuary at Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI) here on Monday, where the post-mortem was conducted, with members of Hindutva organisations staging a protest demanding compensation to the bereaved family.

After the body was handed over to relatives, some people staged a protest.

They sat in front of the ambulance, demanding the arrival of Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa, who is not only the Minister in charge of the district, but also the MLA for T. Narsipur.

However, Assistant Commissioner K.R. Rakshit and Additional Superintendent of Police Nandini spoke to the protesters and prevailed upon them to allow the body to be taken for the last rites. They promised to represent their views to the State government for release of compensation to the family of the deceased.

