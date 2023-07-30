ADVERTISEMENT

Two held for flying drone in front of Vidhana Soudha

July 30, 2023 04:39 am | Updated 01:56 am IST - Bengaluru:    

The Hindu Bureau

The Vidhana Soudha police have detained two employees of a private firm for flying drones at the east gate of the Vidhana Soudha on July 28, 2023. 

The duo identified as Arun and Babu were recording the Bengaluru landscape for the promotion of their event management firm on the completion of 15 years. According to the police, Vidhana Soudha and surrounding areas are a no flying zone and prohibits all types of flying objects. The duo was caught by the security personnel while trying to fly drones near Dr. B. R. Ambedkar statue at around 6.45 am and handed them over to the police. The police have questioned the duo and verified the recordings before registering a case against them for trespass.

