December 14, 2022 07:45 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST

The Forest Department personnel have nabbed a lorry driver and the cleaner of the vehicle in connection with the death of a female elephant in Bandipur on Tuesday evening. The speeding lorry knocked down an elephant crossing the road and died of injuries sustained in the accident. The accused were identified as Ayyaswami and Anandkumar and the authorities have seized the lorry and are investigating.