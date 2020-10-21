Two held for double murder

Hassan

Shivamogga police have cracked the double murder reported at Haleikkeri village in Sagar taluk. The police, on Tuesday, arrested two persons in connection with the murder. They had to open fire as the main accused attempted to escape after assaulting a policeman.

Bangaramma, 65, and her son Praveen, 34, were murdered at their place on October 10.

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police K.M. Shantharaj, in a press release issued in Shivamogga on Wednesday, said Bharat, 28, an employee of a private firm in Bengaluru, and Shruthi, 26, a resident of Kunnikodlu village in Sagar taluk, had been arrested. The police had taken the arrested for the mahajar of the crime scene on Tuesday. While returning, Bharat, the prime accused, attempted to escape after assaulting policeman Chandra Naika. Police Inspector Kumaraswamy, who was at the spot, opened fire to apprehend the accused, who suffered a bullet injury.

The SP said the Praveen, who was murdered, and Shruthi, the accused, were from the same village. They knew each other. Shruthi had a grudge against Praveen as the latter allegedly harassed her sexually. He had allegedly kept some private videos and photos of Shruthi. She hatched a conspiracy to kill Praveen with the help of her lover Bharat.

When Bharat assaulted Praveen, his mother Bangaramma came to his rescue. The accused murdered the old woman as well and later allegedly raped Praveen’s wife, who was at the spot. Initially, the police had suspected the role of Praveen’s wife in the murder. However, later the police resolved the case by analysing the phone calls active at the spot of the crime. The police have seized mobile phones, knife, and blood-soaked clothes from the accused.