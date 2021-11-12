Two held for burglary, valuables recovered

Hassan Police, on Friday, arrested two people in connection with the burglary of a businessman’s house in Hassan city and recovered valuables worth over ₹45 lakh from them. The accused allegedly took away valuables worth over ₹2.5 crore from a house at Vishweshwaraiah Extension in Pension Mohalla Station limits on September 7.

Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda, in a press conference in Hassan on Friday, said a team of Halebidu Police led by Circle Inspector Srikanth stopped two people, who were carrying silver items, gold ornaments and currency notes in their vehicle on Halebidu-Jawagal Road, in cars. Suspecting their conduct, the police took them into custody.

A special team was formed to probe the incident under the leadership of Additional SP B.N.Nandini and Arsikere DySP Ashok D. During the investigation, the police found that the accused were involved in the theft. The police recovered 727 grams of gold, 4,800 grams of silver items, ₹2 lakh in cash and two cars from them.

The officer said two more people wanted in the case were absconding. The SP has announced a prize for the police who cracked the case.

Interestingly, the SP’s office had informed the media on Thursday about the press conference on the arrests to be made the next day. It is said the accused were taken to custody a few days ago but the police chose to disclose that to the media only on Friday.