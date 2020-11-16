Two held for blackmailing, extorting ₹1.25 crore from woman

Bengaluru

16 November 2020

Two held for blackmail, extortion in Karnataka

The Whitefield police have arrested two people for allegedly blackmailing and extorting ₹1.25 crore from a woman. The accused, Aparna and Mahesh, have been charged with extortion and criminal intimidation.

According to the police, Aparna recently learnt about an alleged pre-marital affair of her friend. The victim, who is married to a businessman and has a son, had shared her secret with Aparna.

Aparna hatched a plan to cash in on the information as the victim is well off, the police said. She discussed a plan with her friend Mahesh. Mahesh then started calling the victim posing as her former boyfriend and blackmailed her claiming that he had private pictures and videos of them and would upload them online if his demands were not met, according to the police.

Fearing backlash, the victim transferred ₹1.25 crore to the account of Aparna. However, the accused continued to demand more money and harassed her. Unable to bear the harassment, the victim narrated her ordeal with her husband, who then complained to the police.

Based on the complaint, the police arrested the two accused.