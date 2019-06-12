Karnataka

Two held for atrocity on Dalit in Chamarajanagar

Two persons have been taken into custody and cases have been registered against a few others in connection with the assault on a Dalit youth at Kabbekatte village in Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar district.

Complaint

Though the incident allegedly took place on June 3, the Gundlupet police received a complaint on Tuesday from a relative of the victim regarding the assault.

The accused includes a local temple priest. Cases were filed under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The victim, identified as S. Pratap of Shyandrahalli, was allegedly thrashed, stripped, and paraded in a procession.

