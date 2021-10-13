Two held for assault

Hassan

13 October 2021 19:35 IST

Shiralakoppa Police in Shikaripur taluk have arrested two people on charges of assaulting a youth for posting a video clip of a speech passing objectionable comments on religion.

The police have registered the case against 18 people and among them, two have been arrested.

This incident came to light in a review meeting chaired by Lok Sabha member B.Y.Raghavendra on Tuesday. He enquired with officers about the health condition of the victim, Pramod, who runs a garment shop at Shiralakoppa.

He had posted a video clip of pro-Hindutva activist Chaitra Kundapura’s speech on his Whatsapp status on October 7. Within a couple of hours around 50-60 people, according to the complainant, gathered in front of his shop. They allegedly assaulted him and ransacked the shop.

B.M.Laxmi Prasad, Superintendent of Police of Shivamogga, on Wednesday, told The Hindu that a case had been registered on charges of attempting to murder, causing hurt and rioting.

“We have arrested two people and they have been remanded to judicial custody. One more main accused, who met with an accident, is undergoing treatment”, he said.