Two held, car, two motorcycles, among others, seized

January 09, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Officers of the Belagavi Rural Police Station have arrested two men accused of car theft and house break-in.

The police gave the names of the arrested men as 23-year-old Krishna Ashoka Ramannavar and 30-year-old Nagaraj Sangappa Buddhi.

The police have seized a car, two motorcycles, gold and silver ornaments, a laptop and a television, in all valued at ₹8,50,000, from the accused.

The case of theft in a house in Macche village was registered in November last. During investigation, it was revealed that the two were also involved in three theft cases and an extortion case in Belagavi and on its outskirts, the police said.

