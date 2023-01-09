HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two held, car, two motorcycles, among others, seized

January 09, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Officers of the Belagavi Rural Police Station have arrested two men accused of car theft and house break-in.

The police gave the names of the arrested men as 23-year-old Krishna Ashoka Ramannavar and 30-year-old Nagaraj Sangappa Buddhi.

The police have seized a car, two motorcycles, gold and silver ornaments, a laptop and a television, in all valued at ₹8,50,000, from the accused.

The case of theft in a house in Macche village was registered in November last. During investigation, it was revealed that the two were also involved in three theft cases and an extortion case in Belagavi and on its outskirts, the police said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.