Two healthcare workers reinfected

Hassan

01 April 2021 19:59 IST

Two female healthcare workers of Hassan have been reinfected with COVID-19, several days after taking the second dose of the vaccination. Both workers aged between 30 and 35, were infected with the virus earlier in September and October last year and recovered. Both received the vaccination in the first phase. This has stunned the medical fraternity in the district. “They are under treatment and recovering. Both had taken vaccination a month ago itself”, said an officer of the Health and Family Welfare Department.

As many as 78 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Hassan district on Thursday. With that, the total number of positive increased to 29,548. Among them, 28,589 have recovered and 487 are under treatment. So far 472 people have died of the infection in the district. As many as 10 people are in the intensive care unit.

