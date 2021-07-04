Karnataka

Two health inspectors caught by ACB

Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught two health inspectors of the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) while they were allegedly receiving a bribe from a cleaning contractor in Hubballi on Saturday.

According to a press release by the ACB, the accused, Noorandappa Bhajantri, 30, and Tazmeel Sirsi, 27, attached to HDMC Zone 10, had allegedly demanded ₹22,000 from cleaning contractor Allabhaksh Mohammed Saheb Kittur, for clearing the bills of May and June.

Mr. Kittur was awarded a short-term tender for cleaning and presently employs 14 pourakarmikas.

Mr. Kittur filed a complaint with the ACB Dharwad on Saturday and consequently a trap was laid. The team caught the accused allegedly in the act of receiving the bribe on Saturday.

The ACB team recovered ₹12,000 from Noorandappa and ₹6,000 from Tazmeel and took them into custody. According to the press release, Tazmeel had earlier received ₹4,000 from the cleaning contractor.


