January 08, 2024 11:26 am | Updated 11:57 am IST - KALABURAGI

Two headmasters of government higher primary schools in Afzalpur taluk of Kalaburagi district in Karnataka have been suspended pending departmental enquiry following allegations that they issued fake caste certificates and transfer certificates for seven students.

On January 6, Kalaburagi Deputy Director for Public Instructions Sakreppagowda Biradar issued the order suspending school headmaster Basalingappa and Appasaheb Chavan, former headmaster who is now working as headmaster of Karajagi government higher primary school.

A report submitted by the tahsildar stated that the caste certificates of seven students were altered. The headmasters allegedly used whitener and changed their original caste from Kabbaliga to Talawar. The alteration was also found in their transfer certificates. During an enquiry, the headmasters blamed each other for the misdeed.

