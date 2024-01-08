ADVERTISEMENT

Two headmasters suspended for issuing fake caste certificates and transfer certificates to students in Kalaburagi district of Karnataka

January 08, 2024 11:26 am | Updated 11:57 am IST - KALABURAGI

During an enquiry, the headmasters blamed each other for the misdeed

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of students. The alleged misdeed took place in a government higher primary school in Afzalpur taluk of Kalaburagi district in Karnataka.  | Photo Credit: KUMAR BURADIKATTI

Two headmasters of government higher primary schools in Afzalpur taluk of Kalaburagi district in Karnataka have been suspended pending departmental enquiry following allegations that they issued fake caste certificates and transfer certificates for seven students.

On January 6, Kalaburagi Deputy Director for Public Instructions Sakreppagowda Biradar issued the order suspending school headmaster Basalingappa and Appasaheb Chavan, former headmaster who is now working as headmaster of Karajagi government higher primary school.

A report submitted by the tahsildar stated that the caste certificates of seven students were altered. The headmasters allegedly used whitener and changed their original caste from Kabbaliga to Talawar. The alteration was also found in their transfer certificates. During an enquiry, the headmasters blamed each other for the misdeed.

