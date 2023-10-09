ADVERTISEMENT

Two habitual offenders from Nepal arrested for six burglaries in Bengaluru

October 09, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Soladevanahalli police on Monday arrested two habitual offenders from Nepal involved in six house burglaries. The police have recovered valuables worth ₹10.3 lakh from them.

Following a burglary at a house in Dasenahalli cross on August 16, the police tracked down the accused using leads from CCTV footage and arrested them from a labour shed in Kittaganahalli in Avalahalli which they had taken on rent. A probe revealed that the accused Manoj Vishwakarma, 34, and Rorka Vishvakarma, 33, were habitual offenders involved in a series of theft cases.

A senior official said that the accused would come to the city and work as security guards or do other odd jobs in the day and recce at night to identify locked houses. After keeping a watch, they would break into the house and steal valuables.

Manoj had worked in a hotel in Mumbai and using similar modus operandi, burgled a house near the hotel. He was arrested. After he got out on bail in the case, he came to Bengaluru to join his associate, who was also arrested and jailed in connection with burglary case in Vidyaranyapura and had come out on bail earlier this year, the police said.

