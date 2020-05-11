Karnataka

Two grazing sheep die in wall collapse

Two persons who were grazing sheep died after a wall collapsed in Kamakaratti village in Belagavi district on Monday.

Kallappa Sambrekar (45) of Kondaskoppa and Parashuram Shahapurkar (17) of Shindoli were sitting in a shed in a field when it started raining heavily. The mud wall collapsed before they could escape, and they were crushed under it.

A case has been registered in the Hire Bagewadi Police Station.

Falls into borewell

Lakkappa Doddamani (28), a farmer from Sultanpur near Raibag in Belagavi district, fell into an empty borewell in his field on Monday.

Police and Fire and Emergency Services personnel began digging a trench near the borewell to retrieve the body. Villagers said that the farmer had dug the borewell on Sunday, but it did not yield water. A family member suspected that the farmer had killed himself out of desperation.

Deputy Commissioner S.B. Bommanahalli and Superintendent of Police Lakshman Nimbaragi visited the village. A case has been registered.

