Two girls stranded in Hubballi reunited with their parents in Rajasthan

Romukumari and Posukumari with their parents at Sirohi in Rajasthan.

Romukumari and Posukumari with their parents at Sirohi in Rajasthan.   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Two girls from Rajasthan, who were separated from their parents because of the nationwide lockdown, were reunited with them after Dharwad district officials intervened and facilitated their travel.

The children — Romukumari, 10, and Posukumari, 8 — had to remain with their house owner’s family in Hubballi for nearly 50 days. The situation arose as their father, Talsaram, had left for his native Memandwara village in Sirohi district of Rajasthan because of some urgent work just a few days before the lockdown was announced.

He could not take the children with him because of financial reasons and left them in the care of his house owner, Ramesh Rawal. However, Mr. Talsaram was unable to come back because of the lockdown.

As the days passed by, the children became impatient to meet their parents. Meanwhile, someone tweeted about their agony and it was noticed by Hubballi city tahsildar Shashidhar Madyal, who in turn alerted Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa.

Ms. Deepa communicated with officials of the Rajasthan government and facilitated the children’s journey back home. Meanwhile, the house owner offered to take the children to their native place in his private vehicle. Apart from issuing a special travel pass, arrangements were made for food en route and accommodation at Surat. Mr. Rawal was told to report to the tahasildar after safely handing over the children to their parents.

Ms. Deepa, Dharwad Zilla Panchayat CEO B.C. Satish and others sent off the children from here last Thursday, and they reached Sirohi the next day. Sirohi district collector Bhagavati Prasad informed Ms. Deepa in writing about the safe arrival of the children and their reunion with their parents, a release from the Department of Information and Public Relations said.

