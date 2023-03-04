ADVERTISEMENT

Two girls from Srirangapatna to train for sailing in Mumbai

March 04, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Dignitaries at a press conference in Mysuru on Saturday where the training for the young talents in sailing was announced. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Two girls from Srirangapatna in Mandya will soon start their training at the Indian Naval Watermanship Training Centre (INWTC) in Mumbai so that they compete in global championships, including Olympics. Pooja and Apoorva will be joining others who have come from across the country for training.

Also, a local villager from KRS backwaters has been trained as a sailor while a former NCC Naval cadet has achieved the qualification as a Yachting Association of India (YAI) instructor.

The above information was shared at a press conference here on Saturday by the organisations promoting sailing.

The budding talents were identified during the sailing championships conducted at the KRS backwaters near Srirangapatna by the Royal Mysore Sailing Club and others. “RMSC aims to popularise the sport in India and put Karnataka on top in the domestic scenario. It has set up a residential sailing training facility. RMSC has been approved by YAI as an accredited training center,” a press release said here.

NCC, Royal Mysore Sailing (RMSC), Karnataka State Sailing Association (KSSA), Royal Madras Yacht Club (RMYC), and Indian Navy through INWTC (Mumbai) are coming together to produce more qualified and competent sailors for the national and international competitions.

KSSA is working on popularising the sport throughout Karnataka. It is setting up district sailing associations and sailing clubs. It has launched a program “vision 2028 Olympics” for sailors from Karnataka to qualify.

RMSC promoter P.V. Giri, RMSC founder Capt. Arvind Sharma, YAI Secretary Capt. Jitender Dixit, Air Commodore B.S. Kanwar and others were present.

