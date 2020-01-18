Karnataka

Two get death for rape and murder of teenager in Chikkamagaluru

A Chikkamagaluru court on Saturday sentenced to death two persons convicted of rape and murder.

Pradeep M., 32, and Santhosh, 24, of Vykuntapura in Sringeri taluk stopped an 18-year-old girl while she was returning home from college on February 16, 2016, and raped and strangled her to death. They then threw the body into an abandoned well. Her father subsequently filed a complaint with the Sringeri police. Police inspector Sudheer M. Hegde conducted the probe and filed the charge-sheet.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Umesh M. Adiga convicted the accused on January 9. On Saturday, the judge sentenced them to death, besides imposing a penalty of ₹25,000 each.

“We have lost our only daughter. No punishment can bring her back. However, I always wanted those responsible for her murder to get the death penalty,” the father told The Hindu.

