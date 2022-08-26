Two gangs of rowdy-sheeters assault each other

Staff Reporter Bengaluru
August 26, 2022 21:28 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Two gangs of rowdy-sheeters assaulted each other and then filed a complaint and counter-complaint at Govindarajnagar police station. 

Praveen, 30, a resident of Agrahara Dasarahalli, was with his friend Chandru drinking tea around 8.30 p.m. when three men on a bike - identified as Prajwal, Prashanth and Kiran - attacked them with iron rods and a dagger over an old rivalry.

Praveen and Chandru snatched the weapons and attacked Prajwal and gang, forcing them to flee, the police said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Both gangs filed complaints with the police accusing the other of assault. While Praveen has a case in Basaveshwaranagar, Prajwal has two cases pending in Madanayakanahalli and Doddaballapur, and Prashanth has a case pending in Madanayakanahalli Police station, police sources said. All four have been arrested.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app