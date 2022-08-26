Two gangs of rowdy-sheeters assault each other

ADVERTISEMENT

Two gangs of rowdy-sheeters assaulted each other and then filed a complaint and counter-complaint at Govindarajnagar police station.

Praveen, 30, a resident of Agrahara Dasarahalli, was with his friend Chandru drinking tea around 8.30 p.m. when three men on a bike - identified as Prajwal, Prashanth and Kiran - attacked them with iron rods and a dagger over an old rivalry.

Praveen and Chandru snatched the weapons and attacked Prajwal and gang, forcing them to flee, the police said.

Both gangs filed complaints with the police accusing the other of assault. While Praveen has a case in Basaveshwaranagar, Prajwal has two cases pending in Madanayakanahalli and Doddaballapur, and Prashanth has a case pending in Madanayakanahalli Police station, police sources said. All four have been arrested.