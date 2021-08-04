Two from Shivamogga

Hassan

04 August 2021 19:09 IST

Shivamogga, the native district of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, whose resignation led to the formation of the new Cabinet has got two Ministers. Senior leader K.S. Eshwarappa has been retained, while another senior leader Araga Jnanendra has been accommodated for the first time. Mr. Jnanendra’s supporters celebrated the occasion by bursting crackers in Thirthahalli, his constituency.

Kumar Bangarappa of Sorab and Hartal Halappa of Sagar were also aspirants for Cabinet berths.

Advertising

Advertising