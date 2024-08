The Mandya district administration was making efforts to get the bodies of Leelavathi and Nihal, who died in Wayanad landslide, to their village in the district.

The bodies of Leelavathi and her grandson Nihal, who belong to Kattaraghatta in K.R. Pet taluk, have been recovered by the rescue teams.

The district administration was in touch with the officials in Wayanad to bring the bodies to the village.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.