The Mandya district administration was making efforts to get the bodies of Leelavathi and Nihal, who died in Wayanad landslide, to their village in the district.

The bodies of Leelavathi and her grandson Nihal, who belong to Kattaraghatta in K.R. Pet taluk, have been recovered by the rescue teams.

The district administration was in touch with the officials in Wayanad to bring the bodies to the village.