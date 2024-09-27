Two from Maharashtra die at Deval Ganagapur Sangam while bathing

Two brothers from Maharashtra died while bathing in the Bhima at Deval Ganagapur village in Afzalpur taluk of Kalaburagi district on Thursday.

The pilgrims were identified as 49-year-old Balaji V. Doijode and his younger brother Mahesh V. Doijode, both from Udgir in Latur district.

The incident occurred when the brothers were taking a holy dip at the Sangam, the confluence of the Bhima and the Amarja rivers in the temple town.

Another pilgrim who noticed them drowning tried to rescue them but in vain.

A case has been registered by Deval Ganagapur Police.

