Two from Dharwad clear UPSC exam

May 24, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Two youths from Dharwad district have made their parents and the district proud by clearing the Civil Services examination, the results of which were declared on Tuesday.

While Sourabh Narendra from Dharwad, son of an insurance agent, has secured the 198th rank, Siddalingappa K. Pujar from Annigeri (Dharwad district), son of a NWKRTC bus conductor, has secured the 589th rank.

Sourabh Narendra, a mechanical engineer, got coaching for Civil Services in Delhi and has tasted success in his fifth attempt by securing the 198th rank.

After his schooling at Basel Mission School in Dharwad, he graduated from Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (JC College) in Mysuru in 2017. After internship at Tata Motors in Dharwad, he went to Delhi for getting coaching for Civil Services examination.

In 2021, he attended the interview. Although he did not make it to the passing list, he got placed as assistant director at Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Puducherry. Sourabh Narendra had chosen Political Science and International Relations as his optional subjects and IFS as the second option. He said that while working in Puducherry he continued to prepare for the UPSC examination and mock tests helped him a great deal.

His father Amrut Narendra is an insurance agent, while his mother is a homemaker and his younger brother an engineer in Pune. There was celebration at his home in Channabasaveshwar Nagar in Dharwad, where the family resides.

From Annigeri

Siddalingappa K. Pujar is the son of a NWKRTC bus conductor Karisiddappa Pujar from Annigeri in Dharwad district and his mother looks after a three-acre farmland they have in Annigeri.

After passing SSLC in Kannada medium from Amrutheshwar Composite PU College at Annigeri, Siddalingappa Pujar completed his PU from JSS College in Dharwad. He pursued BE in E&C at UVCE in Bengaluru and subsequently, availed himself of coaching for Civil Services examination in Bengaluru.

After completing his BE with a gold medal, Siddalingappa Pujar served in an IT company in Bengaluru for three years before joining the Central Armed Police Force in Gurugaon. In 2019, he had made it to the interview level but could not get through.

Siddalingappa Pujar has tasted success in his fifth attempt with Kannada as his main subject for which he got guidance from writer Narahalli Balasubrahmanya. In fact, Siddalingappa Pujar’s mother was unaware of the examination that her son had taken and it was a pleasant surprise for her on Tuesday.