ADVERTISEMENT

Two from Belagavi dist. among four washed away in Doodhganga in Maharashtra

Published - May 18, 2024 09:18 pm IST - HUBBALLI

They had reportedly gone to wash clothes in the river at Bastwade bridge in Kagal taluk of Kolhapur district and were caught in the river current

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons from Athani in Belagavi district were among the four who drowned in the Doodhganga in Maharashtra on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred when they had reportedly gone to wash clothes in the river at Bastwade bridge in Kagal taluk of Kolhapur district. They were reportedly caught in the river current and washed away.

The deceased have been identified as Reshma Dilip Yalamale, 34, and Yash Dilip Yalamale, 17, residents of Athani who had come to Annur village in Kagal taluk. The other two were Jitendra Lokare, 36, and Savita Amar Kamble, 27, from Kolhapur district.

Local residents managed to fish out the bodies of three persons, including two women. Efforts are on to retrieve the body of another person.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Cylinder blast

In another incident reported in Belagavi district, an elderly couple sustained grievous injuries following a cylinder blast on Saturday. The incident happened at Sulaga village in Belagavi taluk and the injured have been identified as Kallappa Patil, 62, and Suman Patil, 60 and they are being treated in a private hospital.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US