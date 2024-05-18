Two from Belagavi dist. among four washed away in Doodhganga in Maharashtra

Two persons from Athani in Belagavi district were among the four who drowned in the Doodhganga in Maharashtra on Friday.

The incident occurred when they had reportedly gone to wash clothes in the river at Bastwade bridge in Kagal taluk of Kolhapur district. They were reportedly caught in the river current and washed away.

The deceased have been identified as Reshma Dilip Yalamale, 34, and Yash Dilip Yalamale, 17, residents of Athani who had come to Annur village in Kagal taluk. The other two were Jitendra Lokare, 36, and Savita Amar Kamble, 27, from Kolhapur district.

Local residents managed to fish out the bodies of three persons, including two women. Efforts are on to retrieve the body of another person.

Cylinder blast

In another incident reported in Belagavi district, an elderly couple sustained grievous injuries following a cylinder blast on Saturday. The incident happened at Sulaga village in Belagavi taluk and the injured have been identified as Kallappa Patil, 62, and Suman Patil, 60 and they are being treated in a private hospital.