Two from Belagavi clear UPSC examination

May 23, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Belagavi

Shruti Yaragatti of Belagavi district has cleared the UPSC Civil Services examinations with an all-India rank of 362.

Shruti Yaragatti, who is a post-graduate in science, hails from Tallur village near Saundatti.

This was her fifth attempt. Six years ago, she won seven gold medals in the B.Sc examination in Karnataka University of Dharwad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Member of Legislative Assembly Balachandra Jarkiholi has congratulated her.

She spent her earlier years in the Sri Gangadhar English Medium School in Shiradhana near Hukkeri. She completed her pre-university studies from Karnataka College in Dharwad, according to her father Shivanand Yaragatti, a retired teacher, said.

After completing a one-year coaching in New Delhi, she came back to Bengaluru to join as a faculty in an IAS coaching centre. She had cleared the Mains examination in her fourth and fifth attempt.

Akshay Kumar Patil, an engineering graduate from Bedakihal village, has obtained the 746th rank. He cleared his examination in the sixth attempt.

He studied in Ramakrishna Vidyashala in Mysuru and obtained his engineering degree from BMS College of Engineering. He joined a Delhi-based coaching institute to train for the UPSC examinations.

His father Rajagouda Patil is a small farmer.