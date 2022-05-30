Two from Belagavi clear UPSC examination

Sahitya Aladakatti of Bailhongal in Belagavi district has secured rank 250 in UPSC examinations. She is alumna of BVB college of engineering and Kittur Channamma Sainik school for girls. Her father Mallikarjun Aladakatti said that the family was very happy about her achievement. “She has been a meritorious student all her life. She has been preparing for UPSC examinations for six years. We sent her to New Delhi for coaching an year ago,’’ he said.

Gajanan Bale of Kudachi ranked 319

Gajanan Bale with his parents. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

Mr. Bale is an engineering graduate who passed out of Gogte Institute of Technology, Belagavi. He is currently serving in the Indian postal service. He cleared the examination in 2019-20 and was posted to New Delhi. But he wanted to join the All India Services like IAS or IPS and appeared again. It was Gajanan’s last attempt and he did well. We are happy that he cleared it this time, said Amar Bale, the officer’s younger brother and Belagavi based engineer.