Two friends found dead in lodge in Sagar

They had lost their jobs during the COVID-19 lockdown

Two friends, residents of Bagalkot district, were found dead in a lodge in Sagar on September 26. Police suspect that Santhosh, 23, and Hanumantha, 28, of Banahatti, committed suicide.

Both were on a trip to Jog Falls, Sigandur and other places near Sagar. They had checked into the room on September 25 morning. They stepped out before returning to the room after lunch. After that, they did not come out.

When staff knocked on the door on September 26, there was no response from inside.

Later, the door was opened in the presence of the police.

Sagar police have registered the case. The deceased were employed in a private firm in Bengaluru. They returned to Banahatti when they lost their jobs during the COVID-19 lockdown. They had informed their families about going on a trip for a couple of days.

(Those in distress and facing suicidal tendencies can contact the State’s helpline 104)