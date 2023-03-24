Two found dead in Vijayapura lodge

March 24, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - Belagavi

Two people were found dead in a private lodge in Vijayapura on Friday.

One of them was C. Indra Kumar of Hagaribommanahalli Tanda in Ballari district. The other man is yet to be identified.

Indra Kumar had booked a room using his Aadhaar card.

The police said that the unidentified man may have killed himself after murdering Indra Kumar.

Meanwhile, the hotel staff said that the room remained locked for two days and they opened it using a duplicate key.

A dog squad was pressed into service.

Superintendent of Police H.D. Anand Kumar visited the spot.

A case has been registered.