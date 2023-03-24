ADVERTISEMENT

Two found dead in Vijayapura lodge

March 24, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Two people were found dead in a private lodge in Vijayapura on Friday.

One of them was C. Indra Kumar of Hagaribommanahalli Tanda in Ballari district. The other man is yet to be identified.

Indra Kumar had booked a room using his Aadhaar card.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said that the unidentified man may have killed himself after murdering Indra Kumar.

Meanwhile, the hotel staff said that the room remained locked for two days and they opened it using a duplicate key.

A dog squad was pressed into service.

Superintendent of Police H.D. Anand Kumar visited the spot.

A case has been registered.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US