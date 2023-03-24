HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two found dead in Vijayapura lodge

March 24, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Two people were found dead in a private lodge in Vijayapura on Friday.

One of them was C. Indra Kumar of Hagaribommanahalli Tanda in Ballari district. The other man is yet to be identified.

Indra Kumar had booked a room using his Aadhaar card.

The police said that the unidentified man may have killed himself after murdering Indra Kumar.

Meanwhile, the hotel staff said that the room remained locked for two days and they opened it using a duplicate key.

A dog squad was pressed into service.

Superintendent of Police H.D. Anand Kumar visited the spot.

A case has been registered.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.