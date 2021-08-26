Two found dead in canal

Hassan

26 August 2021 20:43 IST

A Bengalurean and his mother were found dead in Bhadra canal near Holehonnur in Shivamogga district on Thursday after they went missing from M.C.Halli in Tarikere taluk on Wednesday night. The deceased have been identified as Manjunath and Sunandamma.

Manjunath, a businessman, attempted to his end his life along with his family members by taking his car into the canal near M.C.Halli around 2 a.m. on Thursday. His wife, Neethu, 35 and son Dhyan, 13, were rescued by the local people and police in the night. After a long search, the bodies of Manjunath and Sunandamma were found on Thursday evening.

Manjunath had been on a trip along with his family members for the last three days. The family visited Karwar, Sirsi, Sagar and a few other places. While returning to Bengaluru on Wednesday evening, when the family had taken a break for dinner near Sagar, he called up his nephew over phone and told him that he would end his life soon. His relatives tried to persuade him. But, he did not listen to them.

Advertising

Advertising

The relatives informed the Shivamogga police. The information was circulated among the police stations and Emergency Response Support System vehicles of the police. Tarikere police were also alerted. Even as the police could trace the car and reach them, Manjunath drove the car into the canal near M.C.Halli, said a police officer.

With the help of local people, the police rescued Dhyan and Neethu, who had come out of the car.

Later the Fire and Emergency Staff reached the spot and conducted search operation, which went on till Thursday evening. Both the bodies and car were traced. The reason why he took the extreme step is not known. “We have to collect more information from the family members. They are all in shock”, said Mr. Hakay.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)