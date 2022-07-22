Two found dead in Belagavi

A post-graduate student of Rani Channamma University and a nurse were found dead in the latter’s room in Belagavi on Friday.

The police suspected that 26-year-old Ramachandra Tenagi killed 28-year-old Renuka Panchannanavar, before taking his own life. “He was upset that she had rejected his proposal, after initially showing interest in him,’’ a police officer said.

He has left behind a note, written shortly before his death. That will be investigated, Deputy Commissioner of Police Ravindra Kadadi said.

He had proposed to her after a few months of their relationship. But she had rejected it as some differences had cropped up between them. The boy was angry over this. He had returned from his native village of Boodigoppa on Thursday, after spending a few days with his parents.

He went to Renuka’s room after she came back from work and spoke to her for a few minutes. Later, he strangled her and ended his life, the police said.

A case has been registered.

Police Inspector Manjunath Hiremath and Sub-Inspector M.S. Bhajantri visited the spot.

The boy’s father, Basavant Tenagi, told the police that they had no clue about his relationship. “If we had known about any such thing, we could have saved them,” he told the police.

( Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)