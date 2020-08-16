Two flights divertedfrom Kalaburagi

KALABURAGI

16 August 2020 23:21 IST

One of them, Alliance Air 9I 509, was sent to Hyderabad after being on hold for 40 minutes

An Alliance Air 9I 509 flight with 50 passengers on-board that was supposed to reach Kalaburagi on Sunday morning could not land owing to bad weather condition and was diverted to Hyderabad.

The authorities in the airport said that the flight was on hold flying in the skies around Kalaburagi for 40 minutes hoping for improvement in the weather condition but was later diverted to Hyderabad.

It took off from Hyderabad at 4.22 p.m. and landed in Kalaburagi and again, lifted off from Kalaburagi at 5.10 p.m. with 53 passengers for Bengaluru.

Advertising

Advertising

Another flight, Star Air, which took off from Bengaluru Airport and was supposed to land at Kalaburagi at 9.45 a.m., also could not land here.

Director of Kalaburagi Airport Gnaneshwar Rao said that the flight, after waiting for some time, returned to Bengaluru and later, was cancelled for the day.