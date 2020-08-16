Two flights divertedfrom Kalaburagi

An Alliance Air 9I 509 flight with 50 passengers on-board that was supposed to reach Kalaburagi on Sunday morning could not land owing to bad weather condition and was diverted to Hyderabad.
The authorities in the airport said that the flight was on hold flying in the skies around Kalaburagi for 40 minutes hoping for improvement in the weather condition but was later diverted to Hyderabad.
It took off from Hyderabad at 4.22 p.m. and landed in Kalaburagi and again, lifted off from Kalaburagi at 5.10 p.m. with 53 passengers for Bengaluru.
Another flight, Star Air, which took off from Bengaluru Airport and was supposed to land at Kalaburagi at 9.45 a.m., also could not land here.
Director of Kalaburagi Airport Gnaneshwar Rao said that the flight, after waiting for some time, returned to Bengaluru and later, was cancelled for the day.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath