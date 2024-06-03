Two FIRs registered against pro-Palestine protesters

A day after a group comprising students and faculties of reputed colleges across the city staged a pro-Palestine protest at the busy Mosque Road followed by their arrest, the Pulakeshinagar police registered two FIRs against 14 people who were detained on Monday.

According to the police, one FIR against the protestors is for violating High Court direction and staging a protest without obtaining permission, the other is against four of them for using force to deter government servants from discharging duties.

The protesters were later released on station bail, and the police will file a detailed report in court for further investigation.

The protest started around 4.30 p.m. when a group gathered at Mosque Road and raised slogans, holding pro-Palestine placards and pamphlets. The police, who arrived at the spot, tried to pacify the protesters and later used “minimal force” to detain when the protestors resisted.

The protesters alleged that they were roughed up, and a policeman even beat up a female student. Some others complained of assault at the station. The activists alleged that the police did not follow rules while detaining the women activists, and there were no women police. Even while following arrest and other legal formalities, no procedures were followed, they alleged.

