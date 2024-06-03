GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Two FIRs registered against pro-Palestine protesters

Published - June 03, 2024 09:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A day after a group comprising students and faculties of reputed colleges across the city staged a pro-Palestine protest at the busy Mosque Road followed by their arrest, the Pulakeshinagar police registered two FIRs against 14 people who were detained on Monday.

According to the police, one FIR against the protestors is for violating High Court direction and staging a protest without obtaining permission, the other is against four of them for using force to deter government servants from discharging duties.

The protesters were later released on station bail, and the police will file a detailed report in court for further investigation.

The protest started around 4.30 p.m. when a group gathered at Mosque Road and raised slogans, holding pro-Palestine placards and pamphlets. The police, who arrived at the spot, tried to pacify the protesters and later used “minimal force” to detain when the protestors resisted.

The protesters alleged that they were roughed up, and a policeman even beat up a female student. Some others complained of assault at the station. The activists alleged that the police did not follow rules while detaining the women activists, and there were no women police. Even while following arrest and other legal formalities, no procedures were followed, they alleged.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.