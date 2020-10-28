Two fired for issuing false COVID-19 reports

Bengaluru

28 October 2020

The service of a lab technician and an ASHA worker, who were allegedly involved in issuing false COVID-negative certificate without any verification, have been terminated.

Medical Education and Health and Family Welfare Minister K. Sudhakar said that a police complaint will also be lodged against the lab technician who was working on contract basis.

Sources said that it was found that they were allegedly taking a bribe of ₹1,500 to ₹2,500 to issue false COVID-19 negative tests without conducting any test. Sources also added that it would be investigated if more people were involved in this racket.

Both of them were working at the Pobbathi Maternity Hospital in V.V. Puram and a team of officials conducted an inquiry after which their services were terminated.